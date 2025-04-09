Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in WNS by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

