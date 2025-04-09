Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 118,153 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.41% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 271,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 331,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VPG. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

