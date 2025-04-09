Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 144,967 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Uniti Group by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 143,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 588,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

