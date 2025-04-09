Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 50,796 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,221,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RE/MAX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,798 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $113,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,247,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,310,035.56. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

