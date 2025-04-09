Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.