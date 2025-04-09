Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sohu.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

SOHU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

