Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,245 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 63,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $328.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

