Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 369,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

