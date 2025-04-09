Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 177,181 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

GOOD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

