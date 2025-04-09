Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 195,514 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,514 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.56% of Avanos Medical worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

