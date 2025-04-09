Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 21,128 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,021,000. Amundi grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,383 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,821,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 141,447 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

