Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 338,596 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

OFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

