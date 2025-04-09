Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 54,791 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE REX opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.