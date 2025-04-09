Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $3.37 Million Position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,090,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Talkspace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Talkspace by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Talkspace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Stock Up 2.6 %

TALK opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $458.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Talkspace

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Cohen bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,422.80. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,270 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Profile

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.