Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

