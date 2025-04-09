Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,145 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $839.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.