Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 403.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Autohome worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Autohome by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

