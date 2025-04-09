Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 697.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.82 and its 200-day moving average is $557.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

