Best Agriculture Stocks To Research – April 7th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, Norfolk Southern, Steel Dynamics, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods. These stocks include businesses involved in crop production, livestock, agricultural equipment, and related services, and they can be influenced by factors such as weather, commodity prices, and global market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.76. 1,579,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day moving average is $281.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.59. 3,223,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,219. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $210.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,714. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

STLD stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,451. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.28. 2,792,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,479. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Featured Articles