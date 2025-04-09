Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,301,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,479,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,002,000 after purchasing an additional 354,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,370,000 after purchasing an additional 275,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 239,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W lowered Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

