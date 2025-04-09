BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BJ opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

