Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 218,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

BDN stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDN

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.