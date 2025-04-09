Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.8% in the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.