C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 748,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.