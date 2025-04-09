Carl C. Icahn Buys 61,108 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $1,107,276.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,595,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,948,249.36. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CVR Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

