Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Civeo were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Civeo by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Civeo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

