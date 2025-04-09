Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 240,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,881,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,152,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,439,167.20. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 160,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.