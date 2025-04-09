Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 160,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,784,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,992,629.47. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,881,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

