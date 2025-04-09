Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,314 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,072,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,439,695.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,150. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

