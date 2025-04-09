Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

