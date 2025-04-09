Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Limbach by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $806.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

