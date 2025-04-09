Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 475,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

