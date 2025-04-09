Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innodata by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. This represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

INOD stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

