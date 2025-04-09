Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $915.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
