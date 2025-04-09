Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after buying an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,635,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 975,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 154,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $463,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,616,713.88. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,150 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,243.50. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,429 shares of company stock worth $9,314,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

