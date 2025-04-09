Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,063 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

HCSG stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.