Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Redfin by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Redfin stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

