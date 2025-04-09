Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,489 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,264.81. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $321,900 in the last three months. 13.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $816.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

