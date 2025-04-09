Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Unitil by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

