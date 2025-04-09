Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.