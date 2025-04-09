DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

