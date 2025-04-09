Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 557,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 198.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

