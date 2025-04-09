Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 261.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electromed were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Electromed in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,992.20. This represents a 43.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,326. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,618 shares of company stock worth $3,821,636 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Electromed declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

