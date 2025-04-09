Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,588,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 694,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

