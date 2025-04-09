EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $49,222,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,713,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.