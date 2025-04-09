F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

