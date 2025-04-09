First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

FCBC stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $677.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

