First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE FR opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

