FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 163.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

