Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

